Tulkoff Food Products Inc., one of the nation’s leading food manufacturers of condiments, specialty sauces, dressings and ingredients has announced that it will expand its current U.S. manufacturing footprint with a new facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. This expansion responds to years of increasing demand and growth in the company’s private label and co-pack division of their business.

Previously utilized by a food manufacturing company, the building sits on 9.5 acres and will be fitted to include 52,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 7,300 square feet of administrative space. The company plans an initial hire of 25 employees to operate the facility and manufacture private label and co-pack products for Tulkoff’s retail, national brand and foodservice customers.

The building and manufacturing practices will be SQF certified. Capabilities will include dry and refrigerated storage, hot and cold fill, emulsion products, 4oz to one gallon bottles-glass or plastic, plastic tubs 8oz-32oz, full shrink sleeve packaging, one-two-or three labels per container and case or tray pack options. Tulkoff plans for the facility to be fully operational by early 2021.

“We’re very pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Cincinnati, Ohio,” says Phil Tulkoff, President and CEO of Tulkoff Food Products, Inc. “This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it allows us to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and meet the demands of our private label and co-pack customers. We were running out of space and production time at our Baltimore, MD facility and I did not want to keep turning down customer opportunities for the growing private label and co-pack division of our business.”

