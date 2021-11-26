Watson-Marlow is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Devens, MA. A celebration ceremony was held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 16 Bulge Road in Devens, MA, at 10 a.m. The new facility will be dedicated to Watson-Marlow’s range of industry leading products, including peristaltic pumps, tubing, fluid path solutions and BioPure components.

The Devens 150,000 square foot (14,000 square meters) facility will be close to the life sciences hub in the Cambridge/Boston area. The site will incorporate a suite of eight ISO14644-1 Class 7 cleanrooms, warehousing and offices, with space for two further cleanrooms within the initial footprint. With segregated cleanroom and non-cleanroom production capabilities, Watson-Marlow’s new facility will strengthen the support the Company provides to customers in the region across its core sectors of pharmaceutical and biotechnology, medical diagnostics, and process industries.

“The new U.S. facility is an important milestone in the Watson-Marlow company history and marks a significant commitment to serving our customers in the Americas region.” Says Andrew Mines, Watson-Marlow managing director, “This exciting development is bringing us closer to our customers whose purpose is to help the world around us, from advancing cell and gene therapies through to ensuring people have access to clean drinking water. Together we will continue to develop market-leading fluid management solutions to engineer a more sustainable future. A huge thanks goes to the Watson-Marlow, BioPure, Americas, and Watson-Marlow Central Support teams that are making this happen, as well as to our parent Company, Spirax-Sarco Engineering who have enabled us to make such a significant investment in our future.”

Watson-Marlow is an award-winning employer and this new facility will bring significant job opportunities to the local area, with over 150 positions becoming available. Production at the new facility will replicate that of Watson-Marlow’s European sites, ensuring continued product quality for customers, by using the same raw materials, components, processes, and work instructions. Completion of the facility is due in late 2022, with the first products due to be shipped from the site in late Q4.

Part of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a FTSE100 Company, Watson-Marlow specializes in high-quality fluid management solutions for the life sciences and process industries. This significant investment in the expansion of its manufacturing capacity will support the Company’s future growth in the Americas.

Source: Watson-Marlow