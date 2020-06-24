CPC releases a new set of high pressure certified guidelines

A new set of High Pressure Certified (HPC) Guidelines has been released by The Cold Pressure Council (CPC). The topic of the newest guideline is Wet Salads, also known as deli salads.

By definition, Wet Salads include a combination of ingredients which could be carbohydrates (i.e. vegetables, fruits and/or starches from pasta, grains, legumes and lentils), fats (i.e. nuts, seeds and dressing components); and proteins (i.e. meat, tofu, seafood and meat analog substitute).

“In our efforts to continue advancing High Pressure Processing (HPP), the Cold Pressure Council is very pleased to announce the release of a new set of guidelines for Wet Salad products, also recognized as deli salads,” says Justin Segel, CEO, American Pasteurization Company and CPC chairperson. “Examples of wet salad products are those that could include a combination of starches, proteins and fats. Be on the lookout for more HPP content that the CPC provides to increase the awareness and use of High Pressure Technology.”

This addition is one in a continuing series of CPC initiatives to raise the awareness and use of HPP and be the voice within the industry. The CPC has previously issued guidelines for juice, protein products, sauces and dips. These guidelines help determine what companies can do to achieve usage of the HPC mark.

The HPC mark is utilized on product packaging to signify to consumers that the product has been treated by HPP. This certification provides the consumer with an easily recognized symbol signifying the product uses High Pressure Technology to achieve taste, freshness and improved shelf life.

The Wet Salad Product Guidelines are now available online.

Check out our Cold Pressure Council and HPC websites for more HPP information and resources.

Source: Cold Pressure Council