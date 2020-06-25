American Coolair offers 54-inch exterior mount fiberglass wall fans for broiler market

Featuring epoxy coated galvanized parts and cast aluminum blade assembly and fiberglass panel, American Coolair’s FGXM54 Exterior Mount Fan is designed for use in the broiler market.

Exterior Mount Fans mount directly on broiler buildings, eliminating the need for a fan housing. The new FGXM54 Damper Door fans are designed to be mounted over a wall opening. The fans can be installed as part of new construction or to replace existing fans. The fan panel is constructed of reinforced fiberglass and is coated with a U.V. gel coat for long life. Baked on epoxy coated galvanized structural uprights securely hold the motor and blade assembly.

When powered up, the fan’s damper doors open fully, maximizing airflow by reducing blockage. The doors close and seal magnetically when the power is turned off. The FGXM36 has a gasket around the circumference of the doors, providing a complete weather barrier.

With Coolair’s cast aluminum and aerodynamic airfoil blades, the FGXM Damper Door fans are engineered to maximize performance. Cones are made with high-density polyethylene plastic for durability, and all galvanized parts are epoxy coated.

Founded in 1928, American Coolair Corporation is a manufacturer of ventilation and evaporative cooling systems for the poultry, swine, dairy, greenhouse and golf industries. American Coolair also produces axial, centrifugal, high temperature and mixed flow fans for commercial, industrial, and restaurant applications. For more information, e-mail: agfans@coolair.com.