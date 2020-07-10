“COVID Inspired” barrier spaced hand pack tables & stations

Multi-Conveyor (https://www.multi-conveyor.com), in collaboration with one of their highly respected East Coast reps, came up with a barrier spaced hand-pack conveyor idea that conforms to social distancing mandates in the workplace.

Simple, ergonomic, cost-effective and hygienic, this “COVID inspired” hand-pack station approach uses a clear, poly-carbonate barrier concept that is spaced to application specification for Operator safety. (Note: Sanitary levels up to 3A Dairy available.)

The length of the pack zones, number of conveyors or required side tables are determined by application, working with individual plant safety guidelines. The barrier spaced stations can also be implemented into existing work areas with ease.