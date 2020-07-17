Independent Processor | Video
Heifer Ranch brings entrepreneurial expertise to small ag community
July 17, 2020
Heifer USA, part of Heifer International, works with small-scale farmers and rural communities. The organization’s Grass-Roots Farmers’ Cooperative helps connect small producers and small processors to create new markets. Independent Processor editor-in-chief Sam Gazdziak spoke with Donna Kilpatrick of Heifer Ranch to talk about the organization’s efforts to help the small agricultural community find new growth opportunities.
