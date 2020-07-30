Jamaican Tastee Patties, LLC, a Miami, Fla. firm, is recalling approximately 60,457 pounds of meat and poultry patty products that were repackaged, relabeled and redistributed without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The firm also applied the mark of inspection of another federal establishment without proper authorization.

The baked and unbaked, frozen beef and chicken patty items were produced on various dates from September 2018 through July 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

18-oz. boxes containing 4 pieces of “AUTHENTIC Jamaican STYLE TASTEE Patties JERK CHICKEN TURNOVERS BAKED” with various sell-by dates represented on the label.

18-oz. boxes containing 4 pieces of “AUTHENTIC Jamaican STYLE TASTEE Patties BEEF TURNOVERS SPICY BEEF BAKED” with various sell-by dates represented on the label.

18-oz. boxes containing 4 pieces of “Jamaican STYLE TASTEE Patties TURNOVERS CURRY CHICKEN BAKED” with various sell-by dates represented on the label.

18-oz. boxes containing 4 pieces of “AUTHENTIC Jamaican STYLE TASTEE Patties BEEF TURNOVERS MILD BEEF BAKED” with various sell-by dates represented on the label.

112-oz. (7-lb.) cases containing 24 pieces of “Authentic Jamaican STYLE TASTEE Patties BEEF TURNOVERS SPICY BEEF UNBAKED” with various sell-by dates represented on the label.

112-oz. (7-lb.) cases containing 24 pieces of “Authentic Jamaican STYLE TASTEE Patties BEEF TURNOVERS MILD BEEF UNBAKED” with various sell-by dates represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2390” or “P-2390” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations in Florida.

The problem was discovered during FSIS surveillance activities, which determined that the firm repackaged the beef and chicken patty products without the benefit of federal inspection and used the mark of inspection from another establishment without authorization.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS