Hamlet Protein, global leader in specialty proteins for young animal nutrition, announced the hiring of two technical sales consultants to support its ambitious growth agenda in Latin America. The additional resources will focus on driving an increased market penetration in swine nutrition and support a successful entrance in the poultry markets across the region.

“Supported by our state of the art production facilities in Denmark and USA, Hamlet Protein has managed to create leading positions in Europe, North America and Asia. Our coverage in Latin America has been relatively limited so far, but we strongly believe we can support local producers through our high quality portfolio, knowledge transfer and exceptional service level,” commented Hamlet Protein CEO Erik Visser.

Dr. Jose Luis Laparra, a veterinarian and nutritionist, will cover Mexico and Central America. Dr. Laparra graduated from the Veterinarian School at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and obtained his master degree in Animal Nutrition from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (US).

Angela Mejia, veterinarian and zoo-technical engineer, will support Hamlet Protein in South America. Mrs. Mejia holds a master degree in nutrition from the Caldas University (Colombia) and has extensive experience in the animal nutrition market.

Both Dr. Laparra and Mrs. Mejia have a strong network in the industry and brings wealth of commercial and technical knowledge for supporting our distributors and customers.

“The Latin America feed market is developing rapidly and we see an increasing interest in the solutions the Hamlet Protein can provide. By combining extensive scientific data with practical insights, we can help customers formulate effective diets for young animals without antibiotics and zinc oxide,” concluded Erik Visser.

