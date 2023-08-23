Hamlet Protein, global producer of specialty ingredients for young animal nutrition, announced the hiring of sales manager Melissa Kirchner. Melissa Kirchner will join the company’s NCA — North Central America — team and manage swine and poultry customers in the U.S.

Melissa Kirchner is a graduate of the University of Nebraska and has an extensive track record in the ag industry, having worked with multinational companies like Biomin and DSM, where she held different sales and marketing roles.

“Over the course of my career, I invested in building strong business relationships in the industry. Through these relationships, I gained a detailed understanding of how to bring value to feed and animal protein producers. Hamlet Protein is considered the benchmark in specialty protein solutions, and I am excited to form part of the team and drive the technical and commercial positioning of the portfolio,” said Kirchner.

“We are always on the lookout for talent and are thrilled to be welcoming Melissa into our company,” said NCA Director Grady Fain. “We have increased our market presence in the US in the past years, and still see many opportunities for further growth. To do so we recruit best-in-class employees to promote our best-in-class products. That is how we are able to consistently deliver value to our customers,” said Fain.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients and fiber specialties for swine, poultry, ruminant and aquaculture at two production plants in Horsens, Denmark, and Findlay, Ohio, U.S. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of sales offices and distributors. Find out more at www.hamletprotein.com.

Source: Hamlet Protein