COVID-19 restrictions have affected the poultry industry across the world in H1-2020. Supply reduction followed from lower placements and parent stock reductions. The impact of Covid-19 on economies will drive the market for the remainder of the year. In a more volatile and price driven market poultry might benefit, being the cheapest meat protein with a short and flexible production cycle. The US is one of the world’s main poultry producing regions. In 2020, the US market is expected to show a minimum growth.

Erik Visser, Hamlet Protein CEO, indicated, “Hamlet Protein has a strong track record in piglet and calf nutrition. We have a clear ambition to grow in poultry as well. That is why we invest in people and research, specifically in the US.”

Kyle Brown received his BS in Poultry Science, a Minor in Agricultural Economics, and is currently completing his PhD in Poultry Science at Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas. He has done extensive research on the usage of non-starch polysaccharide degrading enzymes and evaluating different mineral sources effect on availability and broiler performance. His dissertation research is evaluating the efficacy of exogenous enzymes in corn-soybean meal diets with varying nutrient profiles.

Brown will provide technical and nutritional consulting to Hamlet Protein’s business partners across the region, oversee poultry research studies in NCA, and work with the global technical team.

Grady Fain, Regional Director NCA at Hamlet Protein, commentedi “Our research data and outcome of trial work in poultry shows that the inclusion of our products in starter diets generates a positive impact in the total production cycle and fits in an AGP-free approach. The feedback of our customers has been positive and we feel confident about our opportunities in the North American market.”

For more information visit www.hamletprotein.com.