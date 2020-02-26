Hamlet Protein targeting poultry and swine in USA

Hamlet Protein, multinational leader in vegetable protein specialty ingredients for young animals, participated in major tradeshows in USA recently to address swine and poultry markets. At the Iowa Pork Conference in Des Moines and IPPE in Atlanta, Hamlet Protein staff met with industry professionals and academics. Supported by keynote speakers at the associated technical seminars Hamlet Protein successfully shared the latest technical insights on how its’ portfolio addresses nutrition and health challenges.

Iowa is the leading State for hog production in the USA. Des Moines (Iowa) was home to the annual Iowa Pork Conference, which is one of the largest swine industry events in North America. Hamlet’s technical and commercial team was present with a booth at the well-attended event.

Grady Fain, Regional Director NCA at Hamlet Protein, commented, “Hamlet Protein is an established brand in leading swine markets across the world. We have invested in our production capacity in Findlay (Ohio) in recent years and in our local team as well to service American swine farmers. Hamlet offers unique protein solutions for piglet diets that efficiently increase productivity through better health status and trouble-free weaning.”

The annual International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia is one of the largest global events focused on poultry and the feed industry that brought together more than 1,300 exhibitors and 32,000 visitors from around the world. International experts and senior management joined the local USA team at key account meetings and technical presentations.

Hamlet Protein’s poultry nutritionist Dr. Josh Steed presented at the International Poultry Scientific Forum (IPSF) on the topic "A comparative analysis of an enzymatically processed soy protein and non-SBM protein sources on broiler live performance and economic benefit under NAE conditions." The main conclusion of his analysis was that an enzymatically processed soy protein (HP Avistart) can provide a good ROI for replacing other non-soybean meal protein sources under NAE (No Antibiotics Ever) conditions.

Erik Visser, Hamlet Protein CEO, indicated, “Hamlet Protein has a strong track record in piglet and calf nutrition. In recent years we have invested strongly in product development to bring our solutions to the poultry market as well. Our research data and outcome of trial work gives us the confidence to introduce our HP Avistart solution to poultry producers. Applying HP Avistart in starter diets generates a positive impact in the total production cycle and fits in an AGP-free approach.”

For more information visit www.hamletprotein.com.