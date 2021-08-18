Hamlet Protein, multinational producer of specialty ingredients for young animal nutrition, participated in the International Conference on Swine Nutrition that was held in August at the Iowa State University Campus in Ames, IA. The event attracted academics and industry professionals that together represent 75% of all swine fed in the US. Not only were current and future challenges and opportunities of swine nutrition discussed, but the conference also paid homage to Professor John Patience upon his retirement.

Fiber, alongside operational efficiency, PRRS and ASF, was a key theme at the conference, with a specific focus on how the inclusion of fiber in pig starter and sow feed can minimize the need for anti-microbial growth promoters.

Professor John Patience discussed the roles of fiber in the diet and its positive effects on swine performance and Professor Peter Theil from Aarhus University (Denmark) presented latest insights on the use of fiber in sow diets.

“Fiber ingredients have a physico-chemical effect that stimulates the gut function. Soluble and insoluble fibers generate a dual effect, engaging the gut physically and stimulating microflora through the fermentation of selected fiber,” stated Diego Navarro – technical manager swine at Hamlet Protein.

“Dietary fiber stimulates the natural production of butyric acid in the lower gut where the desirable effects are needed. Inert fiber physically stimulates the passage of digesta, while fermentation of fiber by commensal bacteria results in the production of butyric acid. Stimulation of the gut microflora to produce more butyric acid depends not only on dietary fiber but also on the sort of fiber used,” added Navarro.

“This conference provided us with a great opportunity to meet with key decision makers in the US swine industry and learn from acclaimed international speakers on the latest scientific and market developments across the world,” concluded Hamlet Protein Regional Director NCA Grady Fain.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients and fiber specialties for swine, poultry, ruminant, and aquaculture at two production plants in US and Denmark. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Find out more www.hamletprotein.com