Ruminant Specialist Nicholas Anglade joins Hamlet Protein as Category Manager Ruminants to further support the company’s ambition in young animal nutrition. With a species specialist for calves, the company makes work of its strategy to invest in best-in-class nutritional support for customers across the world.

Nicholas Anglade, French citizen, graduated from Rennes National School of Agronomy and Essec Cergy Pontoise, brings with him a wealth of experience and strong network from his career in leading international companies. “Calf nutrition has always been my passion. I am truly excited to join Hamlet Protein and to have the opportunity to contribute to Hamlet’s ambitious growth agenda,” stated Anglade.

Lisa Nielsen, Marketing Director at Hamlet Protein commented, “Hamlet Protein is investing in further strengthening our expertise across species. That will allow us to spend more time in the field with our customers and work with them on developing the best possible solutions for young animal nutrition. Nicholas’ commercial and technical experience, coupled with his hands-on approach, makes him a great fit with the rest of our team.”

Calf milk replacers (CMR) are traditionally based on dairy proteins, since these are considered the best source of protein a young calf can get. Vegetable proteins have typically been viewed as a lower quality, but not all vegetable proteins are the same. With the HP 100 series, Hamlet Protein offers an optimized functional soy protein as a cost-efficient CMR alternative to dairy. Hamlet Protein’s specialty soy protein is highly digestible in the small intestine and has a taste that calves prefer. It eases the move from calf milk replacers to solid feed – reducing feed costs overall.

