Hamlet Protein, global leader in the production of soy based protein ingredients, announced a sales team expansion. Chelcee Hindman and Lamar Rider are joining the Findlay (Ohio) headquartered North America organization. In the past months, Hamlet Protein has invested in people and plant capacity as it aims to further grow its leading position in the North American market.

Animal diseases, Covid-19, commodity pricing, regulations and trade disputes have affected the swine and poultry market dynamics in 2020. Even though the 2021 outlook is uncertain, Hamlet Protein continues to invest in people, research and production capacity, as the company believes in the underlying market strength and the continuous importance of young animal nutrition.

“We believe that high quality young animal feed is the key to optimizing productivity. We also believe that North America will maintain a dominant role in the global animal protein space. We are well positioned to further grow in swine and developing the poultry market,” commented Grady Fain – Regional Director NCA.

Lamar Rider graduated from the University of Alabama and has an extensive track record in the animal health and nutrition industry. Chelcee Hindman grew up on a farm in central Iowa and graduated from Iowa State University. She worked with several of the leading companies in the feed industry.

“Hamlet Protein is a reference in young animal nutrition and I am thankful for the opportunity to work with such a talented and ambitious team,” said Chelcee Hindman. “The strong track record in piglet nutrition, coupled with a desire to develop the poultry market makes Hamlet Protein a very attractive company,” added Lamar Rider.

“We are excited about strengthening the team through the hiring of Chelcee and Lamar. Their experience in swine and poultry will help us in realizing our growth ambitions and expanding our commercial team will help us spend more time with our customers,” concluded Grady Fain.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for young piglet, poultry and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the US. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Find out more www.hamletprotein.com.