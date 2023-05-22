Hamlet Protein, a company working in specialty ingredients for young animal nutrition, announced the hiring of two sales managers in the U.S. Kurt Wolff and Tim Maas are joining the technical/commercial team based out of Findlay, Ohio, as Hamlet Protein continues to invest in best-in-class nutritional support for customers looking to improve the performance of their animals through early life nutrition.

Kurt Wolf, an Ohio State University graduate, brings a strong technical/commercial experience and network having worked with companies like Alltech, Dostofarm and Topigs. As he also worked as a farm manager with Shadow-W Holsteins, Wolf has a good understanding of the importance of well-balanced diets to drive animal performance.

Tim Maas, a U.S. marine corps veteran, comes with extensive swine farm experience in Iowa and South-Dakota. After a career in farming, Mr. Maas joined the Purina Animal Nutrition sales team in New Hampton, Iowa. His deep understanding of pig production will be an asset to Hamlet Protein’s team.

“We are excited that once again two excellent professionals have decided to join Hamlet Protein. Our reputation is built on our benchmark product range and the ability to support customers in optimizing diet formulations in their starter and pre-starter feeds. With Tim and Kurt onboard, we can now spend even more time with our customers in the field and further drive our growth ambitions in North America,” said Hamlet Protein CEO Erik Visser.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for young piglet, poultry and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the U.S. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Find out more at www.hamletprotein.com.

Source: Hamlet Protein