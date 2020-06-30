Hamlet Protein strengthens NCA distribution relationships

Hamlet Protein, market leader in specialty proteins for young animal nutrition, announced the renewal of existing distribution partnerships and the start of new ones in Canada, Mexico and Central America. Based in Findlay, Ohio, the American branch of multinational Hamlet Protein has been steadily increasing its production capacity, technical and commercial resources. The company aims to increase its leading position in swine nutrition and has made a successful entrance in the poultry market.

The NCA region (North and Central America) combines some of the world’s top feed producing countries, with 215 MMt produced in the US, 37 MMt in Mexico and 30 MMt in Canada. Hamlet Protein increased the production capacity in Findlay, Ohio with the completion of a new production line earlier this year, and is targeting growth across the region.

Canada has long been a target market for Hamlet Protein. It renewed its already successful partnership with Jefo Canada, with the aim to increase market share in the monogastrics segment.

To be closer to customers in the Spanish speaking geographies in the NCA region, Hamlet Protein established a distribution relationship with Jefo Mexico and partnered with Profil in Central America. Distribution agreements were signed for Profil’s group companies in El Salvador (Servicios Tecnicos Avicolas); Honduras (Profilaxis) and Guatemala (Profilaxis).

Grady Fain, Regional Director NCA with Hamlet Protein commented: “We are very pleased to announce the extension of existing relationships and the start of new ones. Our distribution partners have deep knowledge of the local markets. Coupled with our first in class technical support, we feel confident that together we can achieve our ambitious growth agenda going forward.”

For more information visit www.hamletprotein.com.