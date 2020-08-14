Glanbia Nutritionals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia plc, is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire Foodarom, a Canadian-based custom flavor designer and manufacturer servicing the food, beverage and nutritional product industries with turn-key flavors and formulation support. Foodarom comprises a flavor library of over 15,000 recipes and produces both liquid and powder products for various applications. Visit www.foodarom.com to learn more.

Foodarom was founded in 2006 as a private company by Pierre Miclette (CEO) and John Murphy (COO) and two shareholder investors. It is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with additional production facilities in Salt Lake City and Bremen, Germany and with culinary laboratories in

San Diego and Milan, Italy. The business employs 130 people.

Foodarom is highly complementary to Glanbia Nutritionals’ solutions-based customer approach and focus areas, strengthening Glanbia’s capability in the area of flavors and nutritional solutions. The knowledge and experience of the combined R&D teams will further strengthen Glanbia’s growing position in flavors, and further enhance Glanbia’s ability to provide optimized ingredient systems to its customers.

“We recently shared our ambition to scale the flavors area of our business and are we are very pleased to announce this acquisition of Foodarom,” said Brian Phelan, CEO of Glanbia Nutritionals. “We are excited to welcome their 130–strong team to Glanbia with their exceptional reputation and commitment to flavor excellence. I am delighted with the significant additional capabilities we will be able to offer the customers of both organizations by joining our great teams together.”

“Foodarom begins a new journey full of excitement and surrounded by its greatest asset, its employees!” said Pierre Miclette, CEO of Foodarom. “This new chapter in our story is an important step forward that will contribute to Foodarom’s development.”

For more information visit www.glanbianutritionals.com.