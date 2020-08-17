Linde announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Praxair Inc., will begin operating under the Linde name, effective September 1. This name change reflects the company’s evolution following the merger of Praxair, Inc. and Linde AG. Operating under the Linde brand, the company has established a vision to be the best performing global industrial gases and engineering company.

The combined product and service portfolios of the new Linde offer customers more options to improve operational efficiency and plan for future growth. Linde remains committed to providing the same reliable, high-quality products and services that our U.S. customers have come to expect. With 80,000 employees in more than 100 countries, we are united behind our commitment to safety, integrity, community, inclusion, and accountability in all we do. We live our mission of making our world more productive.

The primary customer contact for products and services will remain the same. Beginning September 1, information on the U.S. business may be found at www.LindeUS.com. The Customer Call Center will be available either by phone at the new 1.844.44LINDE or the new e-mail address contactus@linde.com.