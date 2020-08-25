Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, recently highlighted BactoCEASE, a food safety ingredient for protein applications. This liquid based antimicrobial is designed to protect ready-to-eat meat and poultry products from Listeria monocytogenes.

“As today’s industry continues to grow and progress forward, microbial challenges are becoming more apparent,” said Courtney Schwartz, Marketing Director, Kemin Food Technologies – Americas. “Keeping your products safe is a top priority and creating food safety solutions is ours. BactoCEASE, propionic acid-based antimicrobial solution, is a defender against microbial spoilage in ready-to-eat meats and an ideal solution for manufacturers.”

Traditionally, both sodium lactate and sodium diacetate have been the industry’s food safety choice. However, these ingredients are used at a higher application rate, which in turn increases cost-in-use and may negatively impact the sensory attributes of the final product.

BactoCEASE offer many benefits for ready-to-eat meat and poultry products including:

Extended product shelf life

Lower application rates reduce sodium contribution

Reduced cost-in-use

Easy-to-use liquid

Multiple packaging sizes

Kemin also offers in-house Customer Lab Services to help customer-partners get to market faster. Services include non-inoculated studies, plate counts and challenge studies to test microbial spoilage and provide proof-of-principle.

Discover more about Kemin Food Technologies or connect to an expert, click here.