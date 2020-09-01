The annual Global Food Safety Training Survey is an industry benchmarking tool for companies to assess their food safety training programs compared to their industry peers. Download this complimentary report to gain insights from dozens of data points with insightful analysis. Utilize these findings and best practices to gain the support and resources needed in your organization to meet our industry’s evolving training needs.

This year, responses from approximately 1,200 food manufacturers and processors representing nearly 5,000 facilities worldwide completed the survey. This is the sixth time the survey has been conducted since 2013, providing trend analysis. Each year, a few key questions are added based on survey feedback and emerging trends.

At a high level, the research uncovers positive trends:

114% more companies are conducting a Food Safety Culture Audit

more companies are conducting a Food Safety Culture Audit There was a 36% improvement in ability to “verify effective training”

But also areas of concern:

67% of companies still have employees not following their food safety program on the floor

Only 37% of companies utilize technology tools to manage food safety training

Intertek Alchemy’s food safety research team conducted expert analysis of the research data compiled in the Global Food Safety Training Survey. The analysis is provided to better understand the challenges facing the industry and identify actionable best practices for overcoming them.

A complimentary copy of the report can be accessed by registering at: https://www.alchemysystems.com/content/research/global-food-safety-training-survey-report/