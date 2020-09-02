Stellar, a fully integrated firm focused on design, engineering, construction and mechanical services worldwide, has named Jason Moore as Corporate Business Developer for the Western United States.

Moore will develop new business relationships in the western part of the country, particularly for the company’s food and beverage division. He’s tasked with growing sales and serving clients in a region that has seen significant growth and innovation within the food industry.

Before joining Stellar, Moore worked for a global food processing equipment company where he deepened his knowledge of plant operations and forged relationships with major food companies from Texas to the Southeast. He’s now based out of Stellar’s new office in Boulder, Colorado, which opened June 2020.

“I’m thrilled to be working out of the new Boulder office. The strategic location allows us to tap into the rapidly growing market of innovative food companies in the western U.S. without having to constantly fly cross-country,” Moore said. “My family and I have lived in Boulder for more than 20 years, and this is an ideal community to help propel Stellar’s continued growth.”

The newly renovated 2,877-square-foot office is located at 4845 Pearl East Circle, between University of Colorado Boulder and Boulder Municipal Airport. The office will serve the Food and Logistics groups, with the goal of growing to offer additional services in the future.

Stellar recently shifted to a work-from-home model in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that new policy applies to the new Boulder office as well.

“As an award-winning company already known for its work culture and environment, Stellar can now offer even greater flexibility and work-life balance to its employees across the country,” said Mike Santarone, Stellar’s CEO. “Plus, this will allow for more innovation as we focus on the future and on offering more creative solutions for our clients.”

