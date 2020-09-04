Donnie King has been named president of Tyson Foods’ poultry business, effective September 3, 2020, the company announced.

King has over 35 years of experience working in the poultry business, both domestically and globally. He will once again lead the company’s chicken unit, guiding and mentoring members of its leadership team, including Chad Martin, who will take on the new role of chief operating officer of poultry.

“Donnie is a recognized leader who will work with the team to accelerate our strategic growth plans for the chicken segment,” said Dean Banks, president and incoming CEO of Tyson Foods. “We are confident that his knowledge and experience will help us continue strengthening our chicken operations.”

“I’m pleased to once again lead our poultry business and eager to work with Chad and the team as we explore additional ways to ensure we’re operating safely and efficiently, while meeting the dynamic needs of our customers,” said King.

King first joined Tyson Foods in 1982 and served in poultry plant and supply chain management. He has held a variety of executive leadership positions, including president of North American operations, managing all operational aspects of poultry, fresh meats and prepared foods. He has also been group president of international.

He has most recently served as group president and chief administration officer, leading areas such as food safety and quality assurance, health and safety, continuous improvement, engineering, and supply chain.

Martin has been with Tyson Foods since 1998. He has led the company’s poultry and beef businesses and has also served in various leadership roles in food safety and quality assurance.

Source: Tyson Foods