The Enhanced Platform (EP) for the Eriez Xtreme Metal Detector is a breakthrough method used for the toughest applications, including beef and poultry. In some cases, the technological advances have improved sensitivities by as much as 300 percent.

Eriez Light Industry Market Manager Eric Confer says, “Balanced coil metal detectors have always been negatively influenced by conductive or dense products such as packaged dairy, meat, poultry, beverages and select heavy, dense bags of loose products. Our team developed an innovative 3D processing method that examines the full product signal and identifies irregularities, to drastically improve metal sensitivity and reduce false trips in these difficult applications.”

Eriez Metal Detection Product Manager Ray Spurgeon explains, “Most balanced coil designed metal detectors employ 2D boundary detection. The 2D boundary detection methodology is limited by the effect the meat product has on the balanced field contained within the metal detector’s aperture. The Xtreme Metal Detector ignores these signals from product effect while still detecting the smallest of metals.” He adds, “This non-traditional way of looking at metal detection enables our users to significantly improve sensitivities when processing meat.”

With the combination of the Xtreme state-of-the-art electronics, head design and proprietary software, Eriez has developed and mastered a technique that enables the metal detector to look at a 3D representation of product signals. From this 3D model, key features about the product that are not visible using standard boundary techniques become evident.

Eriez says this is useful when boundary detection results from an existing metal detector do not satisfy a user’s current Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) or other food safety regulations. “It has re-defined industry inspection thresholds,” says Confer.

Multiple Xtreme Metal Detectors can be remotely monitored with Eriez’ 24/7 Remote Service Platform. This enables the Eriez service team to monitor and analyze each system, as if the technician was standing right at the machine.

To learn more about Eriez Xtreme Metal Detectors and Eriez’ complete line of processing equipment for beef and poultry, visit the company’s booth at the 2021 International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE), which will take place January 26-28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

To obtain more information about Eriez Xtreme Metal Detectors online, visit http://erieznews.com/nr519.