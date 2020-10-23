FPS Food Process Solutions Corp. announced the opening of a manufacturing & service center in Thailand, expanding its global presence to meet growing customer demand. Incorporated in February 2020, the center is located about 80 kilometers northeast of Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. Led by Udom Piggasem, Managing Director, FPS Thailand has full project management and industrial manufacturing teams. Centrally located in Southeast Asia, FPS is in a prime position to continuously offer the most hygienic equipment solutions in the food processing market.

“Thailand has a mature and successful agro-industrial supply chain, especially in the value-added food sector,” said Jeffrey Chang, President, FPS Food Process Solutions Corp. “We are excited to have a presence here, as Thailand has long been a major exporter of a range of commodities, with a number of companies being world leaders in export food processing and quality control. The demand speaks for itself. There is a need for high quality equipment with attention to hygiene. Our freezing and cooling solutions help facilitate our competitive advantage in the global marketplace for our customers and partners.”

FPS Thailand is comprised of an administrative office, manufacturing plant and warehouse, adding another 1,000 sq. m. to FPS’s global presence. The new center is a key contact point for clients in Southeast Asia.