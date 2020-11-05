Sealed Air Corporation announced that Karl Deily, SVP, Chief Commercial Officer, plans to retire from Sealed Air on April 2, 2021 and will transition to an advisory role for the company at the end of the year.

“We appreciate Karl’s tremendous contributions and leadership to Sealed Air throughout his 40 years of service,” said Ted Doheny, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Karl has played an integral role in shaping Sealed Air into the industry leader it is today and positioning us well for future growth. We wish him all the best in his retirement and look forward to a smooth transition with him taking on an advisory role.”

“I’d like to express my personal gratitude to the colleagues that I have worked with over the past four decades. I’ve had the opportunity to work with many passionate and creative people who are dedicated to the success of Sealed Air and continually adding value to our customers,” said Deily. “I would like to thank Ted and our Board of Directors for the opportunity to lead by example and actively contribute to our transformation and bringing innovation to the packaging industry and markets that we serve. I had an incredible journey at Sealed Air and have all the confidence that I am leaving behind a talented team ready to make a positive, sustainable change to the world where we live and work.”

Effective January 1, 2021, Sealed Air’s regional leaders – Tobias Grasso, President of the Americas, Kevin Piccione, President of Asia Pacific (APAC) and Gerd Wichmann, President of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will be part of Sealed Air’s executive leadership team and report directly to Ted Doheny, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Tobias Grasso, President of the Americas. In his role, Tobias Grasso leads the North America and South America regions. He has more than 30 years of management experience in the food and beverage industries from farming to processing and commercialization. Tobias served in several management and leadership positions at Cargill and The Mosaic Company.

Gerd Wichmann, President of EMEA. Gerd Wichmann leads our EMEA region. He joined Sealed Air in 1994, starting his career with Cryovac as application engineer. After three years as an application engineer, he served in various marketing and business leadership roles for Europe and EMEA. Most recently, Gerd served as Vice President & General Manager of Protective Packaging EMEA.

Kevin Piccione, President of APAC. Kevin Piccione leads our APAC region. He joined Sealed Air in 2000 and has held several leadership positions in New Zealand, Australia and Asia. Kevin has decades of experience in the packaging industry and prior to Sealed Air held roles of increasing seniority at Nampak and Holmes Packaging. He started his career at Deloitte in South Africa.

“I’m confident that these leadership succession appointments will further accelerate our Reinvent SEE transformation to world-class performance, and lead Sealed Air into our vision of sustainability, automation and digital growth,” concluded Doheny.

For more information visit www.sealedair.com.