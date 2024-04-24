Jeff Grev, vice president of legislative affairs, will be retiring after a 40-year career with Hormel Foods Corp. Chad Randick, director of strategy and current lead of the company's transformation and modernization initiative, will succeed Grev as vice president of legislative affairs.

"I want to thank Jeff for his four decades of extraordinary service to our company. I'm grateful for his leadership, vision and the significant contributions he made in sales, marketing, corporate development and most recently as vice president of legislative affairs," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "I wish Jeff and his wife Chris all the best in retirement."

As vice president of legislative affairs, Randick will assume responsibility for overseeing all state and federal legislative affairs, and regulatory affairs.

Chad Randick. Courtesy of Hormel Foods Corp.





"Chad's deep knowledge of our business and leadership experience in finance, sales, operations and business management makes him the ideal person to lead our legislative and regulatory affairs efforts going forward," Snee said.

Grev began his career in 1984 in sales in Louisville, Ky. A year later, he became a sales representative for the Michigan territory and then the New England territory. In 1987, he advanced to the manager of sales training at the Corporate Office in Austin, Minn. Grev became an associate product manager in 1988 and held several marketing positions until 1996, when he became a group product manager. In 2006, he took on a special assignment to become the general manager of the Valley Fresh Foods business based at the Corporate Office. He was named corporate manager of mergers and acquisitions in 2007, and then director of corporate development in 2013. He assumed his current role of vice president of legislative affairs in 2014.

Randick began his career with the company in 1994 as a cost accountant. He became a credit analyst and senior credit analyst before being promoted to manager of accounts payable and payroll for the Jennie-O business in 1996. Randick spent almost the next two decades in the Jennie-O business, advancing through roles of general accounting manager, several regional sales managers and director of sales before being named to vice president of the Jennie-O foodservice division in 2013. Two years later, he became the president of the Burke Corp. team in Nevada, Iowa. Randick was named to his current role of director of strategy and current lead for the company's transformation and modernization initiative in 2023.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.