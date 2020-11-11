This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Douglas is excited to launch the expanded CpONE platform. The case packer provides simplicity and performance, running 5-45 cases per minute with 40% fewer parts and 40% fewer changeover points. As a response to customer needs and priorities, CpONE focuses on elegant, smarter design that makes it easy to operate and maintain.
