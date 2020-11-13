ICD Building Automation, a business unit of Rawson/Industrial Controls, today announced a partnership with Fresh-Aire UV Lighting.

A world leader in HVAC ultraviolet disinfection systems, Fresh-Aire’s award-winning UV light and carbon products kill viral and bacterial agents—specifically, the virus that causes COVID-19—in residential and commercial systems.

“As we have all come to learn throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative to have protections in place against this airborne virus,” said David Wilken, vice president of Rawson/Industrial Controls. “That’s why ICD Building Automation is so proud of its new partnership with Fresh-Aire UV Lighting. Their products and systems can help our customers reduce risk and operate their businesses with greater safety, productivity and peace of mind.”

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresh-Aire UV has been providing UV system recommendations for residential, educational, commercial and healthcare facilities. The company’s systems were also used in FDA sponsored testing of UVC’s ability to disinfect and extend the life of N95 masks, as published in the American Journal of Infection Control.

Fresh-Aire UV has successfully completed phase-1 third-party testing of its residential, commercial and healthcare products for effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2. In the test report titled “SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization by Germicidal UV Light System from Fresh-Aire UV” the systems delivered greater than 4-log inactivation (>99.99%) on the SARS-CoV-2 virus within 0-2 seconds of exposure to Fresh-Aire UV UVC 254nm light systems.

For more information about Industrial Controls and its partnership with Fresh-Aire, visit the industrialcontrolsonline.com website or the lighting section of the new Rawson/Industrial Controls website.