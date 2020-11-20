Hygiena, a global leader in food safety testing, has launched a new addition to its rapid allergen testing line, AlerTox Sticks Peanut. This rapid test is designed for the detection of peanut antigen by the food processing industry in their food, kitchen, and production facilities. Allergic reactions to peanut can range from mild irritation to life-threatening conditions, and peanut residue can be found in a wide variety of foods. Therefore, preventing cross-contamination during food processing is vitally important as it gives consumers reassurance of food quality and safety.

Hygiena’s new and improved peanut allergen test provides a simple and effective way to monitor the risk from peanut residue. This lateral flow device has high sensitivity with a wide dynamic range of detection from 1 to 10,000 ppm of peanut protein in food samples and no interference from other food components. It is validated for products, liquids and surface analysis

The test specifically identifies peanut antigen, and does not detect the antigens of cereals, seeds, milk, cocoa, other legumes or tree nuts including pecan, walnut, hazelnut, almond, macadamia, pistachio, cashew, brazil nut, chestnut, pine nut and coconut.

“Since peanut residue can be found in a wide variety of foods, this test will allow users to detect as low as 1 ppm of peanut in 10 min with minimal sample preparation. It even has the ability to detect roasted peanut particulates,” states Charles McGuill, Product Manager at Hygiena. “Hygiena is proud to be a leader in providing simple, effective testing for the Food Safety Industry.”

This product represents a cost effective and rapid solution as the procedure only takes a few minutes and there is no equipment required as all additional elements are included in the 10-test kit. The test can be used for incoming ingredients, finished products or surfaces. It is validated in a wide range of products such as meat, fish, sausage, pate, bread, cookies, cakes, flours, milk powder, spices and stainless steel surfaces. For quantitation of peanut antigen, additional testing can be done with the AlerTox ELISA Peanut kit.

With the addition of peanut, Hygiena now offers a total of 12 allergen tests in our AlerTox Sticks portfolio, each validated for product, surface, and liquid samples. Tests include includes milk (casein and beta-lactoglobulin separately or combined), egg, fish, crustacean, soy, mustard seed and almond, walnut, and hazelnut and now peanut.

For more information visit www.hygiena.com.