Eriez recently added a feature to its website which allows customers to view the refurbished equipment currently available. Every piece of Eriez refurbished equipment is repaired by the experts at the company’s 5-Star Service Center, ready for quick shipping and backed by an “as new” warranty.

The Eriez Service Center, located in Erie, Pennsylvania, is equipped to remanufacture even the most complex systems. The fully staffed service center employs trained technicians and houses the machining, fabricating and welding capabilities necessary to rebuild all Eriez equipment.

Eriez says its refurbished equipment is guaranteed to operate at original equipment standards. “We stand behind our promise with our as-new warranty and make our team of professionals available 24/7, should an unexpected issue arise,” explains John Klinge, Eriez Director of Strategic Sales-Aftermarket.

The wide range of refurbished equipment typically available from Eriez includes eddy current separators, drum magnets, wet drum separators and suspended electromagnets. According to Eriez, the refurbished equipment web page is updated with newly refurbished equipment as it becomes available.

To learn more about the Eriez 5-Star Service Center and find out how the staff can fulfill practically any rebuild, repair and re-certification need, visit http://erieznews.com/nr525fivestar. To browse a current listing of available Eriez refurbished equipment, go to http://erieznews.com/nr525.