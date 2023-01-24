Equipment Processing Solutions, a supplier of food processing systems and equipment, has announced a major rebranding effort that pays tribute to the founder’s family history. Effective immediately, the company will be known as BAK Food Equipment.

As the exclusive U.S. distributor for Nowicki, Protech and N&N Nadratowski brands, BAK Food Equipment, based in Burr Ridge, Illinois, provides a wide range of food processing equipment, from injectors and tumblers to automated smokehouses. With a dedicated team of knowledgeable sales staff, talented engineers and expert service technicians, BAK Food Equipment provides equipment installation, design, engineering and service for customers nationwide.

Owner John Bobak has more than 40 years of experience in the meat, bakery and food processing markets. As a young man, John helped to grow a Chicago-based food processing business from a single location to multiple production houses, generating more than $100 million in annual sales. Armed with this experience, John brought solutions that bring productivity and profit without sacrificing taste, quality and safety to the U.S. food industry.

In addition to the new name, BAK Food Equipment has unveiled a new logo and a modern, user-friendly website that enables visitors to browse food processing solutions by equipment type or application.

“We listened to our customers and developed a new website to improve their experience,” Bobak explains. “At the same time, it made sense to rebrand with a new name and logo that reminds customers of our rich history with food and food processing equipment, with the goal of helping customers more easily find equipment that handles their challenges and seamlessly interacts with available solutions.”

BAK Food Equipment will continue to provide the stellar customer service, state-of-the-art food processing equipment and systems, and unmatched design and engineering expertise its customers have come to expect.

Source: BAK Food Equipment