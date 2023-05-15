BAK Food Equipment is announcing that it now offers Nowicki’s range of injectors in North America. There is a Nowicki injector for any application, from boneless red meat to whole fish. The line of brine injectors includes the Basic MHM Series and the MH Series.

MHM brine injectors are cost-effective machines for simple brine-injection applications. They are available with two-, three- and four-needle injection heads and injection head strokes of 4, 8 and 10 inches. MHM Series injectors also feature a simple and efficient power transmission system and a high-efficiency stainless-steel centrifugal pump for smooth brine pressure control.

MH Series single- and multiple-head brine injectors with servo automatic system (SAS) functionalities provide a highly controlled injection process, offering maximally consistent injections with continuous real-time monitoring of brine makeup, volume, temperature, and injection timing for immediate correction of any deviations.

Going a step further, MH-424 SAS brine injectors add integrated weighing operations for technologically advanced injection processes. The weighing system, complete with SCADA integration, leverages two weigh stations on either side of the injection zone to continuously measure the weight of the raw material on the conveyor. The system records raw material weight, expressed as a percentage increase, for maximum insight into and control over injection. This weighing process allows processors to maximize meat quality.

All Nowicki injectors from BAK Food Equipment offer unique, easy-to-remove injector heads, making cleaning easy.

“Meat and poultry processors of all sizes can find their perfect injection line from BAK Food Equipment,” said John Bobak, founder and CEO of BAK Food Equipment. “Our injectors provide the speed and brine optimization that today’s meat processors are looking for, along with easy injector head removal for convenient cleaning to ensure the most sanitary operating conditions.”

Nowicki injector lines are now available from BAK Food Equipment with a wide range of capacities, individual configurations, and accessories. BAK Food Equipment's experts can recommend the right injectors to help processors manage the complexity of brine injection of different muscles and tissues, each with different absorption properties.

Source: BAK Food Equipment