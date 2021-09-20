For more than 75 years, Eriez magnetic separation products have protected consumer safety and processor brand reputation by eliminating metal contamination in food products. Eriez’ diverse range of magnetic separators are now widely used throughout the meat processing industry. With more models and strength options available today than ever before, there is a solution to fit practically any application.

Eriez permanent magnets are supplied for a broad variety of meat processing applications involving dry products as well as liquids or slurries. Select Eriez traps and tubes--which are the magnet styles most frequently recommended for meat applications--are available with the Xtreme RE7 magnetic circuit. Eriez’ Xtreme RE7, the industry’s most powerful magnet circuit, is proven to be 13 to 40 percent stronger than other magnets on the market today in head-to-head pull tests.

Eriez Light Industry Market Manager Eric Confer explains that there are many opportunities for contamination to occur before meat products arrive at a processing plant. “Metal can come directly from livestock offal. It may occur because of debris from the drenching process present at slaughter in the animal’s stomach which is later ground up for food product.” He adds, “Contamination can also sometimes be introduced during processing, despite even the highest safety and cleanliness protocols.”

Eriez’ line of magnetic separators effectively draw out fine metal along critical points of production lines.

Eriez tube magnets are low cost, versatile magnets that remove ferrous contaminants from either dry or liquid applications. These units are typically used in areas where conventional grate magnets will not fit.

The Eriez Model U Trap utilizes a Rare Earth magnet circuit to remove fine and weakly magnetic contamination. Model U Traps remove ferrous contamination from difficult–to–flow or chunky products like meat batters.

Eriez experts thoroughly evaluate each customer’s unique application prior to recommending a magnetic separation solution. Eriez Separation Product Manager Chris Ramsdell says, “When it comes to protecting against metal contamination, there is no room for error. Our equipment is helping to protect consumers’ health, processors’ brand reputations, and even sometimes business survival. Costs of equipment damage from metal contamination can be astronomical. And, worse yet,” he adds, “is that a single product recall can destroy a company beyond repair.”

According to Ramsdell, the magnetic separation industry is constantly evolving to meet customer demands and maintain the highest food safety standards. “At Eriez, we consistently work to improve our products by applying state-of-the-art material sciences, engineering developments and manufacturing processes. Advancements in our magnetic separators are made on a regular basis,” he says. Ramsdell adds, “For even greater product purity assurance, we recommend pairing magnetic separation equipment with our state-of-the-art metal detectors.”

For more information about Eriez’ cutting-edge magnetic separation equipment for meat and other food processing applications, visit http://erieznews.com/nr526.

An array of Eriez magnetic separators, including tube magnets and Model U Traps, are offered through Eriez' Quick Ship stocking program and readily available for immediate needs. To learn more, go to http://erieznews.com/nr526quickship.