Eriez announces the opening of the newly expanded Eriez Service and Repair Center, located at the company’s Wager Road plant near its corporate headquarters in Erie, Pennsylvania. With double the footprint size of the previous Service and Repair Center, Eriez says it offers improved turnaround times for in-house repair and rebuilds of even the largest equipment. This will help customers to be proactive about scheduled maintenance and realize up to a 40% savings when comparing rebuilding to buying new equipment.

The enhanced Service and Repair Center is part of a recently completed 38,000 square foot expansion at the Eriez Wager Road facility. Additional new space is dedicated to a larger research and development (R&D) area to support new global product development programs, a state-of-the-art electronics lab and an advanced Recycling Test Center.

John Klinge, Eriez Director of Strategic Sales-Aftermarket, says the company made significant investments in updating equipment for the upgraded Eriez Service and Repair Center, including high-capacity cranes, controls, lifting assets, hand tools and more. “With our supersized facility, we can repair even the biggest manufacturing equipment, like giant suspended electromagnets,” he explains.

“It all comes down to turnaround speed,” Klinge says. “Better equipment and more space allow us to complete maintenance and repair work more quickly. Customers are assured their equipment will be back in operation in minimal time. We always emphasize that customers complete critical routine service in a proactive fashion. We can predict when equipment or parts require repair or replacement. While repairs can often be done in the field, sometimes that is not a feasible option.” He adds, “Proactive equipment repair practices are essential for workplace safety and optimal productivity.”

The Eriez Service and Repair Center is equipped to remanufacture the most complex systems. The fully staffed service center employs trained technicians, and the machining, fabricating and welding capabilities necessary to rebuild all Eriez equipment. Once remanufactured, all Eriez equipment leaves the service center with an “as new” warranty. Factory-made repair parts are readily available off-the-shelf, according to Klinge.

Typical equipment repaired in the Service Center includes eddy current separators, drum magnets, wet drum separators, suspended electromagnets, fluid recycling systems and more. This equipment is used in a wide range of industries such as food processing, metalworking, recycling, mining and other applications.

The Eriez Service and Repair Center can provide economic guidelines for these products when it comes to rebuilding compared to buying new. For more information, visit http://erieznews.com/nr548.