Schur Flexibles Group, a leading international provider of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, has set the course for future external growth. Schur Flexibles has secured a long-term financing of EUR 340 million, in addition to a committed M&A line of EUR 50 million and an unrestricted and undrawn credit facility (RCF) of EUR 50 million. The financing partners Goldman Sachs and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), as well as Deutsche Bank and Unicredit, are thus providing the basis for further flexible and dynamic growth.

With this financing, Schur Flexibles Group secured a Term Loan B of EUR 340 million as well as a committed M&A line of EUR 50 million from credit funds managed by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and CDPQ. Further, the financing partners Deutsche Bank and UniCredit provide Schur Flexibles Group with a revolving credit facility in equal shares, undrawn at closing, also in the total amount of EUR 50 million.

“This financing partnership gives us the flexibility to quickly leverage on market opportunities in the future. We intend to dynamically continue our strategic growth path as an integrated full-service provider of customized products and services in the field of flexible packaging solutions. By doing so, we are clearly supporting the approach taken by the European 'Green Deal' in order to expand our leading position for sustainable packaging options and press ahead with the digitalization of our production processes along our integrated value chain", explains Michael Schernthaner, CEO Schur Flexibles.

