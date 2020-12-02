ERIKS North America and Continental Conveyor Belt announced an expanded partnership to provide high-quality conveyor belting products, services, and technology to industrial customers in Kansas, Missouri, and most of central and southern Illinois.

Scott Holquist, vice president, conveying systems products, ERIKS North America, said the partnership enables companies throughout the region to single-source proven, high-quality material handling products and services from two industry-leading companies.

“Continental has a global reputation for helping companies maximize their material-handling efficiency and capabilities with innovative conveyor-belt monitoring, cleaning, and engineering solutions,” he explained. “They offer an ideal complement to their heavy-duty conveyor belt products, which have a proven track record for producing documented time and cost savings for our customers.”

Continental products now available from ERIKS North America in the three-state territory include:

Conti+, a web- and mobile-based information management system that enables companies to survey, track, model, and manage their entire conveyor belt operation. The system also provides installment history, production efficiency (tons-per-hour conveyed), expected service life, annual budget change-outs, and other critical performance data.

ContiAlert, a conveyor belt-wear monitoring system that takes the guesswork out of belt replacement timing; and

ContiClean non-stick conveyor belt technology, which enables conveyor belt surfaces to release coal, salts, silica, and other industrial materials more easily.

As part of the partnership with Continental, ERIKS North America local service crews will be able to order and install its Fortress XP and PLP technologies, which significantly enhance the mechanical strength and performance of conveyor belts in high-abuse environments.

ERIKS North America’s local service crews deliver an array of installation, troubleshooting, preventative maintenance, and downtime services. These services range from basic belt installation and tracking and repairs to ultrasonic gauge cover analysis, steel cable and fabric belt vulcanization, pulley, cleat, flange and chute lining installation, and vulcanized or mechanical belt splicing.

In addition to undergoing rigorous in-house and factory splice training for all belt constructions, crew members also are certified to Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) parts 46 and 48B and Occupational Health and Safety Agency (OSHA) 10 and 30 training standards, where appropriate.

Over the past few years, conveyor system specialists for ERIKS North America have delivered millions in documented savings for their customers by improving uptime, efficiency, and product sustainability.

To learn more about ERIKS North America and its partnership with Continental Conveyor Belt, visit www.ERIKSNA.com.