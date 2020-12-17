Case Farms, a local poultry farming and processing group, achieved another safety milestone on Saturday, November 21, after their Canton processing facility reached one million hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable lost-time accident (LTA). This is the first time that the Canton facility has achieved this safety milestone.

“This accomplishment takes daily commitment from every employee at our facility, and we’re very grateful for their dedication to our high safety standards,” said Susan Clark, Safety Manager, Case Farms of Canton. “We’re excited that the Canton facility has achieved this important milestone and are looking forward to building upon this success and continuing to make strides in our safety culture.”

The Canton facility’s accomplishment is a continuation of the Company’s safety achievements. This is the third time this year that a Case Farms facility has reached one million hours without an LTA, with the Morganton, N.C. and Winesburg facilities reaching this milestone in March and April. In February 2020, the Goldsboro, N.C. facility reached two million man hours without an LTA.

“We’re very proud of our Canton Team for ending the year strong with this achievement and helping our company maintain our commitment to worker safety,” said Jarl O’Barr, VP/GM of Operations at the Ohio Division of Case Farms. “This achievement is definitely a bright spot in a year like 2020, which has been a difficult one for companies and essential workers across the country.”

In addition to efforts made by employees, Case Farms implements a company-wide worker safety program comprised of core elements that are essential to achieving and maintaining a strong safety and health program.

