Case Farms Morganton facility reaches one million man hours without a lost-time accident

Case Farms achieved another safety milestone on Monday, March 9 after its Morganton processing facility reached one million hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable lost-time accident.

“This milestone is a testament to our employees’ commitment to safety,” said Tyler Parlier, complex safety manager, Morganton “Morganton’s safety culture is constantly improving, and we are grateful to our people for being the driving force.”

An OHSA recordable lost-time accident is one in which an employee is so injured that the doctor has determined that the person cannot come to work at all. It usually takes about five to six months for a facility to reach one million-man hours without a lost-time accident.

This is the second time in six months that the Morganton facility has reached this significant safety milestone. The Goldsboro processing facility also achieved a significant milestone earlier this year when they reached two million man hours without a lost-time accident.

In addition to efforts made by employees, Case Farms implements a company-wide worker safety program comprised of core elements that are essential to achieving and maintaining a strong safety and health program.

Source: Case Farms