Meat and Poultry Industry News

Case Farms Morganton facility reaches one million man hours without a lost-time accident

newsbriefs
March 19, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS Case Farms / worker safety
Order Reprints
No Comments

Case Farms achieved another safety milestone on Monday, March 9 after its Morganton processing facility reached one million hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable lost-time accident.

“This milestone is a testament to our employees’ commitment to safety,” said Tyler Parlier, complex safety manager, Morganton “Morganton’s safety culture is constantly improving, and we are grateful to our people for being the driving force.”

An OHSA recordable lost-time accident is one in which an employee is so injured that the doctor has determined that the person cannot come to work at all. It usually takes about five to six months for a facility to reach one million-man hours without a lost-time accident.

This is the second time in six months that the Morganton facility has reached this significant safety milestone. The Goldsboro processing facility also achieved a significant milestone earlier this year when they reached two million man hours without a lost-time accident.

In addition to efforts made by employees, Case Farms implements a company-wide worker safety program comprised of core elements that are essential to achieving and maintaining a strong safety and health program.

Source: Case Farms

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Standex to sell Master-Bilt and Nor-Lake refrigeration businesses

BioSafe Systems adds to engineering team

Perdue Farms CEO says chicken shortage is temporary

We R Food Safety announces free webinar on dealing with Coronavirus

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.