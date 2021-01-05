Honor Foods, a Burris Logistics company, is in the final stage of moving its current Philadelphia operation from its North 5th Street location to a new warehouse at 5505 Tacony Street. The final day of business in its current location will be Thursday, January 7, preparing for a Monday, January 11 opening of the new warehouse. Honor Foods worked closely with the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation to identify a suitable site within the city, eventually choosing a 20-acre parcel sitting within the former Frankford Military Arsenal site that closed in 1977.

Honor Foods is a foodservice redistribution company that purchases food and beverages from manufacturers and sells exclusively to foodservice distributors. The new warehouse and office will provide Honor Foods with the capacity it requires to broaden its product portfolio to better serve its nearly 800 customers in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states. The $50M project will enable Honor Foods to increase its business significantly and will create over 100 new jobs through its first ten years at the new location. Honor Foods just celebrated its 70th year in business.

Source: Honor Foods