Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Brady Industries (Brady), a portfolio company of A&M Capital Partners (AMCP), on its sale to Individual FoodService (IFS), a portfolio company of Kelso & Company (Kelso). Brady is a full-line janitorial supply, equipment and foodservice distributor. The transaction was led by Bob Baltimore, Graham Gillam, Pete Morgan and Maury Nolen of the Harris Williams Specialty Distribution Group.

“The combination of Brady and IFS creates a leading distributor of foodservice disposables and JanSan products within a specialty distribution industry with strong investor interest for high quality assets,” said Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Brady and IFS now bring together two companies that stand out for their customer service, immense product expertise, operational excellence and devoted leadership teams.”

“It was a pleasure working with the teams at Brady and AMCP during this transaction,” added Graham Gillam, a director at Harris Williams. “We look forward to seeing what Brady accomplishes in partnership with IFS during this next chapter of growth.”

Brady has been pioneering the way products and solutions are delivered to cleaning and foodservice professionals since 1947. At the heart of Brady’s operation is a community-minded culture driven by a workforce of more than 500 employees currently in 26 locations throughout Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Washington, D.C., including its original Las Vegas headquarters. Brady’s approach to partnership is unique by providing integrated customer support, expertise, technical support and service across a full spectrum of customer needs including extensive facility offerings, complete dish machine and laundry machine service, equipment sales, rentals and service, and foodservice supplies. Brady provides these specialized solutions for customers in key commercial market segments including hospitality, education, healthcare, government, building service contractors and more.

AMCP is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of $1.8 billion. AMCP has a strong and referenceable track record of serving as a trusted partner to founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including business services, industrials, manufacturing, food and beverage, healthcare, consumer and retail, government services, financial services, and energy services.

Headquartered in Bell, California, IFS distributes paper, plastic, packaging, food, janitorial, sanitation and smallware products to restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality establishments, schools and universities, government institutions, wholesalers, food processors, and foodservice management institutions. Since its early beginnings as one of the very first Dixie cup distributors in Southern California, IFS has dedicated itself to offering a broad and unique array of goods at competitive prices with a heavy emphasis on integrity, while providing clients with excellent, honest service through comprehensive industry, product and supply chain expertise.

Kelso is one of the oldest and most established firms specializing in private equity investing. Since 1980, Kelso has invested over $15 billion of equity capital in 130 transactions. Kelso was founded by the inventor of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and, as a result, the principles of partnership and alignment of interest serve as the foundation of the firm’s investment philosophy. Kelso benefits from a successful investment track record, deep sector expertise, a long-tenured and stable investing team, and a reputation as a preferred partner to management teams and corporates. Kelso has significant experience investing in distribution, having deployed over $2 billion of equity capital in the sector. The firm is based in New York.

