Subway restaurants has appointed Broad Street Licensing Group (BSLG), a recognized leader in international brand licensing, to represent the iconic sandwich brand and expand the Subway licensed footprint. The partnership will focus on the creation of Subway branded licensed products in food and lifestyle spaces.

“Our collaboration with Broad Street Licensing Group enables us to connect fans to the Subway brand in new and unexpected ways,” said Mike Kappit, Chief Operating & Insights Officer at Subway. “With BSLG, we will grow our presence beyond our natural borders into other retail environments and strengthen our positioning as a food and lifestyle brand.”

“Subway is an iconic brand known throughout the world for customized, delicious subs made with quality and fresh ingredients,” said Bill Cross, Senior Vice President of Business Development at BSLG. “Through our work with Subway, we will highlight the restaurant’s iconic image along with its fresh, high-quality ingredients to bring fans licensed food and lifestyle products.

With a proven track record in global brand licensing, BSLG was honored with the 2019 Licensing International Awards “Best Licensed Products” award in the Food and Beverage category. This honor further highlights the company's expansive programs developed in the casual dining space which have been nominated for “Best Licensed Program” year after year.

Source: Subway Restaurants