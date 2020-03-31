West Liberty Foods partners with Subway to feed its team members

West Liberty Foods has announced a partnership with Subway with a way to not only help its team members but also support its foodservice partner. The company announced its campaign in a letter to its supplier partners. The letter, from Chief Operations Officer Brandon Achen reads in part:

“Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted the foodservice and retail industries in opposite and equally challenging ways that have never been seen before. Food manufacturers like us are experiencing drastic sales declines from their foodservice customers, and orders for retail customers have increased exponentially as retailers are trying to keep their store shelves stocked.

“To show our front-line employees our appreciation of their dedication to their essential roles at West Liberty Foods, we have partnered with local Subway stores in Iowa, Illinois, and Utah to feed each of our team members one meal each week for the next four weeks.

“Our mission is to find a simple way to thank our team members while supporting our nation’s small businesses--in this case, our local Subway franchisees. We are contacting you today to ask you to join us in this initiative. Please consider partnering with your own local Subway restaurants, sharing your story online in conjunction with ours by utilizing the hashtag #SubwayFeedsOurForce.”

West Liberty announced a social media marketing plan on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn with dedicated hashtags (#SubwayFeedsOurForce, #EssentialBusiness) for searchability and recognition, while sharing its story with local and industry news outlets.

Source: West Liberty Foods