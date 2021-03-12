West Liberty, Iowa-based West Liberty Foods recently announced that they successfully conducted a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for their team members located in West Liberty, Iowa. The announcement came after the FDA approved and endorsed the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which became immediately available for use in Muscatine County, Iowa.

With the help of the Iowa Department of Public Health and Trinity Muscatine Public Health, West Liberty Foods was able to distribute 965 vaccinations on Friday, March 5th.

“Being considered an essential business during the Coronavirus Pandemic and beyond means we must continue to take the necessary precautions to protect our team members at every given chance,” said Ed Garrett, CEO. “We are beyond grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to distribute this much-needed vaccine to those who continue to go above and beyond for our organization and the food supply chain.”

West Liberty Foods is continuing to work with the county health officials at their other locations in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Tremonton, Utah, and Bolingbrook, Illinois to secure vaccines for their team members there.

Source: West Liberty Foods