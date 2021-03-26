West Liberty, Iowa-based West Liberty Foods announced that they have successfully conducted a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for their team members aged 50+ located in Tremonton, Utah.

With the help of the Bear River Health Department, West Liberty Foods was able to distribute 110 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations on Friday, March 12th. Boosters, along with first vaccinations for all remaining team members will be made available on Friday, April 1st.

“Being considered an essential business during the Coronavirus Pandemic and beyond means we must continue to take the necessary precautions to protect our team members at every given chance,” said Ed Garrett, CEO. “We are beyond grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to distribute this much-needed vaccine to those who continue to go above and beyond for our organization and the food supply chain.”

West Liberty Foods is continuing to work with the county health officials at their other locations in Mount Pleasant, Iowa and Bolingbrook, Illinois to secure vaccines for their team members there.

Source: West Liberty Foods