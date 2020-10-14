Volpi Foods announces a series of collaborations with top St. Louis restaurants to highlight the brand’s award-winning Heritage Prosciutto. The flagship product for the St. Louis-based, 4th-generation family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, recently won gold at the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2020 sofi™ Awards. Each week, a different area restaurant will offer a special highlighting the Heritage Prosciutto now until mid-November. The partnerships kick-off with the ultimate indulgent breakfast creation from Chef/Owner Rick Lewis at Grace Meat + Three.

Lewis developed the “Pablo Pigcaso,” a breakfast sandwich highlighting Volpi’s Heritage Prosciutto with fried mortadella, white American cheese, hot sauce aioli, sunny up farm egg, bread and butter pickled peppers and greens braised with guanciale on a fresh-baked biscuit. Grace Meat + Three will be donating $1 from every sandwich to Adams Elementary School , a local school near Grace Meat + Three in need of PPE as kids return to school. Volpi will be matching each donation dollar for dollar. You will be able to purchase the Pablo Pigcaso sandwich from Wednesday, October 7 through Sunday, October 11.

“Many of our Volpi customers see our products in the grocery stores, but we knew that our talented St. Louis chef community would come up with some delicious creations to highlight our Heritage Prosciutto beyond a charcuterie plate,” says Deanna Depke, marketing manager for Volpi Foods. “We are excited to kick things off with Rick Lewis who emphasizes the importance of locally grown ingredients.”

Volpi’s Heritage Prosciutto begins with fresh Raised Responsibly 100% heritage breed pork from local family farms. Volpi’s signature dry-curing process means the prosciutto is hand-rubbed, salted and air-dried for 18+ months for a perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture. They are creating better quality foods from better-sourced ingredients, crafted by their best-in-class artisans, every time.

Additional restaurant partners in the coming weeks include: Vicia, Pastaria Deli & Wine, Lazy Tiger, Katie’s Pizza and Pasta, and Olive & Oak, Clover & the Bee and Perennial on Lockwood. Each restaurant will feature a different dish utilizing the Heritage Prosciutto every week now until mid-November. Follow along on Volpi Foods social media pages on Facebook and Instagram to see the weekly featured dish.

For more information on Volpi Foods, visit here. To find Volpi products near you, use the store locator here or order online.

Source: Volpi Foods