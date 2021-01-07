Now more than ever, consumers are in search of delicious food made with quality ingredients. In an effort to continually elevate the nutritional quality, taste and overall appeal of its food, Nutrisystem, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products, has announced the expansion of its menu with 25 new favorite foods to satisfy customer cravings for comfort food and to support sustainable, healthy weight loss. Menu additions, crafted from purposeful and nutritious ingredients, include harvest pizza bowls, delicious flatbreads and savory dinners as well as several ready-to-go options.

"As we continue to offer more personalized plans, diversifying our menu is extremely important to both our brand and our customers," said Sharon Tate, senior vice president of product management and strategic sourcing, Nutrisystem. "Our new menu items give customers the foods and flavors they love in the right portions and delivered safely to their door."

"Americans today are consciously making healthier food choices and crave options that taste good and are good for them. Many have also turned to the convenience of frozen options, especially in light of cooking fatigue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Joan Salge Blake, EdD, MS, RDN, FAND, Boston University professor, widely recognized expert in healthy eating and Nutrisystem consultant. "Nutrisystem's new items are balanced with protein, fiber and fats so customers can be confident in what they're eating and easily prepare delicious meals."

The following items being introduced this year are frozen at the peak of freshness to maximize flavors and maintain nutrients:

BBQ Chicken Pizza Bowl

Pesto Chicken Pizza Bowl

Supreme Pizza Bowl

BBQ Recipe Caramelized Onion and Bacon Flatbread

Mediterranean Style Flatbread

Roasted Pepper Chicken Flatbread

Chicken with Honey Garlic Butter

Chicken with Lemon Sauce

Mushroom Bolognese

Teriyaki Chicken and Noodles

In addition, this past fall, Nutrisystem added several ready-to-go breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks online. These include:

Apple Walnut Oatmeal

Black Bean Quinoa Bowl

Chicken Edamame Power Bowl

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Square

Harvest Grain Bowl

Superfood Smoothie Mix

Source: Nutrisystem