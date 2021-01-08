Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) has announced that Nandini Natrajan, Ph.D. has joined FSNS as SVP of Science, Quality & Training. Nandini Natrajan has a Ph.D. in Food Science from North Carolina State University, MS in Food Science from the University of Delaware, and a BS in Microbiology from the University of Mumbai.

For the last 24+ years, Dr. Natrajan worked at Keystone Foods, where she served most recently as the Senior Director of Science Operations. Throughout her impressive career, she has also held such roles as Director of Global Microbiology and Analytical Services, Senior Manager of Technical and Analytical Services, Food Safety Information Manager, Laboratory Manager and Project Manager. She currently serves on a number of boards and advisory committees both in and out of the food industry. Dr. Natrajan is described as a “Global Food Safety Influencer” with deep knowledge and experience in applied microbiology and food safety.

“As our SVP of Science, Quality and Training, Dr. Nandini Natrajan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Food Safety Net Services,” says John Bellinger, CEO of FSNS. “She is one of the premier food microbiologists in the world. We are so fortunate to have Nandini join the FSNS team.”