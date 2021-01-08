Diversey, a global leader in high performance hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions for the Institutional and Food & Beverage markets, has announced the acquisition of SaneChem, a Polish-based supplier of specialist hygiene solutions for the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry. The deal is a significant step in Diversey’s ambitious global growth plans.

Creating Poland’s leading cleaning and hygiene provider

SaneChem, as a leading Polish manufacturer with over 30 years of experience in the market, is a trusted supplier of professional hygiene solutions. The acquisition will cement Diversey’s market-leading position in the domestic Polish market, while reinforcing the company’s growth plans for Eastern Europe in its core F&B sectors of: Brewing, Beverage, Processed Food, Dairy, Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals.

Synergy that unlocks potential for growth

Phil Wieland, CEO, Diversey said, “Diversey’s acquisition of SaneChem is a significant moment for both companies. There is considerable synergy between us that reflects more than just our respective market shares, and which also goes beyond the common ground of our range of products, services and solutions. SaneChem’s acknowledged sector expertise and very high standards, are rigorously focused on satisfying local and regional customer needs. This strongly reflects Diversey’s commitment as a customer-driven business and our dedication to continuous improvement as we expand the F&B division. Strategically, SaneChem’s experience and reputation in export markets offer considerable growth potential, In particular, by providing an existing gateway to extend our reach in the markets of Eastern Europe and as a key part of our continuing global growth plans.”

A perfect fit on quality and safety

Jan Frydrycki, CEO of SaneChem, said, “We are delighted to be joining Diversey. As owners of a strong and well-perceived brand, alongside the world leader in hygiene - we can do more. The merger of the companies creates new opportunities for development and expansion. Knowledge and the wide range of innovative solutions offered by Diversey will bring our customers huge benefits. Our commitment to systematically raising the standards throughout every part of our customer’s journey – from products, technology, training, and audits, to our overall commitment to service - is a perfect fit with Diversey’s ambitions for growth in the region. The combination of the two strongest brands on the market is another positive step for our customers towards further optimization of hygiene processes and the latest technological solutions.”

The Diversey leadership team will conduct a detailed review of the combined business. The review will focus on strengthening market position, and delivering a comprehensive product and service offering. In addition, their brief will include identifying new opportunities which can benefit from the combined group’s expertise.

Protecting and exceeding customer expectations

Ruud Verheul, President F&B, Diversey states, “This marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Diversey F&B. As part of our plans to accelerate the global growth of our business, this new acquisition in Poland provides considerable opportunities in adjacent Eastern European markets. SaneChem’s reputation mirrors Diversey’s and will strengthen our existing provision in the region, while enabling us to win new business from our dedication to exceeding customer expectations.

The combination of our two powerful brands in extending our ethos of protecting life, will provide significant benefits for our customers and new colleagues in the future. I look forward to harnessing the strengths of both businesses to support our aspirations for further expansion in the region, while supporting Diversey’s strategic aims in driving the development of our sector and market strongholds.”

For more information visit www.sanechem.com or www.diversey.com.