The team behind Star Ranch Angus beef, a Tyson Fresh Meats brand, recently presented a $13,500 grant to the Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) as part of its annual Good Neighbor Initiative. The grant is intended to benefit early literacy efforts in Amarillo, where Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, operates a beef plant.

“Research shows that a child’s formative years are critical in determining his or her long-term academic success: Those who don’t read proficiently by third grade are four times more likely1 not to graduate high school,” says Kent Harrison, vice president of marketing and premium programs at Tyson Fresh Meats. “We hope this grant will help give children in Amarillo an equitable chance for success for years to come.”

The Good Neighbor Initiative is the Star Ranch Angus brand team’s opportunity to give back, bringing to life the brand’s mission to serve the community and to be a good neighbor to all. Now in its second year, the 2020 grant funds were earmarked to benefit early literacy efforts in two plant communities.

“We are deeply appreciative of Tyson Fresh Meats’ support of early literacy in Amarillo,” said Denise Blanchard, director, community partnerships at Amarillo Independent School District. “This grant allowed us to provide our elementary schools and reading academies with age-appropriate decodable series that are aligned to the science of teaching children to read.”

To learn more about Star Ranch Angus beef or find a local retailer, visit https://starranchangus.com.

Source: Tyson Fresh Meats