The team behind Star Ranch Angus beef, a Tyson Foods fresh meats brand, recently presented a grant for $8,000 to the Silvis School District in Silvis, Ill. The grant is intended to benefit students and early literacy efforts in the district.

“We recognize that a child’s formative years are critical to his or her long-term academic success, and the benefits of investing in early childhood literacy extend for years to come,” says Kent Harrison, vice president of marketing and premium programs, Tyson Foods, fresh meats. “We are proud to support the community in this way and hope it helps give each student an equitable chance for academic success.”

The Good Neighbor Initiative brings to life the Star Ranch Angus brand’s mission to serve the community and to be a good neighbor to all. The grant-making program is in its third year and school districts located near two of Tyson Foods’ fresh meats plants are chosen annually in an effort to support the communities where team members live and work. Tyson’s Joslin, Ill. and Dakota City, Neb. are the beef plant locations for this year’s awards.

“Silvis School District sincerely appreciates Tyson’s support of early childhood education,” says Dr. Terri VandeWiele, superintendent. “Thanks to the Good Neighbor Initiative grant, we were able to purchase books and other supplies to help teachers with the challenging task of helping children learn to read.”

In addition, the team behind Star Ranch Angus beef recently presented a grant for $16,000 to the South Sioux City Community School district in South Sioux City, Neb. The grant, part of the brand team’s annual Good Neighbor Initiative, is earmarked to benefit students and early literacy efforts in the district.

The grant-making program is in its third year and school districts located near two Tyson Foods’ fresh meats plants are chosen annually in an effort to support the communities where team members live and work. Tyson’s Dakota City, Neb. and Joslin, Ill. are the beef plant locations for this year’s awards.

“We sincerely appreciate Tyson’s support of early literacy in South Sioux City,” said Lance Swanson, director of Communication & Foundation, South Sioux City Community Schools. “We were able to use the funds to purchase books and other supplies to aid in early literacy efforts, just in time for the students to head back to school.”

To learn more about Star Ranch Angus beef or find a local retailer, visit https://starranchangus.com.